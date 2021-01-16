Actor Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death Revealed

Getty

Months after his death at 19, English actor Archie Lyndhurst's family has revealed what ended his life so tragically early.

People reports his mother Lucy wrote on social media, "On the 22nd September our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable. Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," she wrote of her son, who died last year at the age of 19."

She confirmed, "He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid."

She wanted fans to know that medical health professionasls "assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness."

In fact, the hard-to-diagnose illness is exceedingly rare — only around 800 people a year die from it. Archie's death, which occurred during his sleep, would have been painless.

She summed up the family's love for young Archie, writing, "As his parents we couldn't be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was."