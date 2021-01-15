Why Mossimo Giannulli Is Requesting Home Confinement

Backgrid

Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving time for his involvement in the college cheating scandal.

Giannulli is scheduled to be released in April, but he is asking to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

According to court documents obtained by "Extra," Giannulli has been in solitary confinement since reporting to prison two months ago, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the filing, his lawyer wrote, “Mr. Giannulli was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week, where he remained for 56 days before finally being transferred to the camp yesterday (January 13).”

Along with noting that Giannulli has tested negative for COVID-19 at least 10 times, his team claimed the conditions are “far more extreme than what the court recommended.” They added, “After each negative test, without further explanation, Mr. Giannulli was returned to his cell, purportedly for another two-week period of solitary quarantine.”

Calling the conditions “fundamentally unfair," his lawyer claimed, "The toll on Giannulli's mental, physical and emotional well-being has been significant. Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health."

As a result, Giannulli is requesting home confinement. His legal team argued, “Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement."

They added, "He has a stable home environment — to which he will directly and immediately travel upon release — with resources that will allow him to quarantine safely and remain at home for the remainder of his sentence.”

Giannulli’s prison request comes just weeks after his wife Lori Loughlin completed her sentence at FCI Dublin.

Lori reportedly had an emotional reunion with her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli after her release, according to People magazine.

A source told the outlet that Loughlin was “relieved” after her release, adding, “It’s the end of a very long ordeal.”

“It’s the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with,” another source said, nothing she had planned on spending New Year’s Eve with her daughters. “She is still worried about Mossimo, though, and can’t wait to have him home.”

According to court documents filed last year, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”