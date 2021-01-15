Celebrate the Magnificence of Puppyhood with Royal Canin!

Guaranteed to make you smile… puppies! The annual “RoyalCanin Puppy Pre-Show” hosted by Wayne Brady took place across Royal Canin’s Facebook channel on January 12, 2021. For this year’s competition the pet nutrition company teamed up with Dr. Diarra Blue to help judge the “Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show” and celebrate the magnificence of puppyhood.

Tune in January 17 at 2 p.m. EST on ABC to watch the “AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin” and find out who will be crowned “Puppy Best in Show,” win $5,000 cash prize, and a year’s supply of Royal Canin puppy nutrition!