Mr. Rogers’ Widow Joanne Dead at 92

Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, has died. She was 92.

She was married to Rogers, the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 50 years, until his death from stomach cancer in 2003.

His Fred Rogers Production company wrote on Instagram that they were “deeply saddened” by her passing. No cause of death was given.

The post continued, “The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization.”

The message concluded, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”