Ryan Dorsey Remembers Late Ex-Wife Naya Rivera on Her Birthday

Getty

Ryan Dorsey shared a sweet post on Tuesday in honor of his late ex-wife Naya Rivera’s birthday.

Dorsey posted a photo of a beaming Rivera holding their son Josey, as Ryan snapped a selfie of the trio.

In the caption he wrote, “Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I'm old AF now!’ Ha...Rest easy old lady...”

Page Six reports that earlier in the day, he was seen with tears in his eyes as he left flowers at her grave at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Ryan wasn’t the only one to remember Naya on social media. Her “Glee” co-stars also posted tributes.

Amber Riley wrote, “A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here.”

She went on, “There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together.”

Riley found a special way to spend the day, writing, “I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don’t worry, I’m checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL.”

Heather Morris also posted a birthday message, writing, “Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

Chris Colfer wrote, “Happy birthday, babe. Miss you.❤️”