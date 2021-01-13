Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell’s Cause of Death Revealed

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Emily Mitchell, a pregnant blogger and influencer, died just before Christmas, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

The 36-year-old behind “The Hidden Way” blog was about four months pregnant with her fifth child when she "suddenly became unresponsive” while having toast and coffee with her family on December 22.

Now, her family has learned she died from a pulmonary embolism.

They posted a GoFundMe update, explaining, “A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiners Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from deep veins in the legs or, rarely, from veins in other parts of the body.”

The Mitchell family message continued, “Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home.”

She announced her fifth pregnancy in November, writing on Instagram, “Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 it.” It was later revealed in her obituary that they planned to name the baby Joey.