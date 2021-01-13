First Pic! Jessica Szohr Welcomes Baby Girl with Brad Richardson

“Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr, 35, is a mom for the first time!

Szohr gave birth to a baby girl, who she named Bowie Ella Richardson.

On Wednesday, Jessica shared, “Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21.”

Along with posting a photo of her daughter’s hands, she wrote, “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

Days before giving birth, Jessica posted a pic of herself in the bathtub. She wrote, “40 weeks and counting... #bubblebathday.”

Szohr broke the news that she expecting with NHL boyfriend Brad Richardson in September. At the time, she posted a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, “Full of joy!”

Since her announcement, Jessica has been documenting her pregnancy on her social media.

In December, Szohr revealed the sex of her baby. She gushed, “We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl.”

Brad is already the dad of a daughter with ex-wife Lauren Hunt.