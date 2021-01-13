Celebrity News January 13, 2021
Bruce Willis Apologizes for Not Wearing a Mask in Public
Over the weekend, actor Bruce Willis was photographed in a Rite-Aid without a mask.
According to Page Six, Willis was asked to leave for not covering up his face.
A source told the outlet that people inside the store were upset that Willis wasn’t wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a bandanna around his neck.
Los Angeles is currently suffering a surge in COVID-19 cases, with many hospitals lacking beds to care for patients. In addition, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 in California.
After the photos hit the web, Willis apologized for his actions. He told Us Weekly, “It was an error of judgment. Be safe out there everyone, and let’s continue to mask up.”
When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Willis was quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah in Idaho.
Since Willis wasn’t quarantining with wife Emma Heming, split rumors started swirling. Scout cleared the air, revealing that one of her stepsisters stepped on a hypodermic needle and was awaiting test results in Los Angeles. She said, “My stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So, my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”