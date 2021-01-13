Anna of the North on Reworking a Cher Classic!

Lisa Alexandra

Anna of the North recently dropped her EP “Believe,” which features five stripped-down tracks, including low-key reworkings of earlier hits like “Dream Girl,” “Lovers,” and more. Also included is her version of the iconic Cher track “Believe,” a crowd favorite at her shows, which Anna has made her own.

Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler caught with Anna via Zoom from her home in Norway to talk about creating art during the pandemic, making the Cher cover, and more. Watch!

Anna is expected to release a new full-length album later this year.