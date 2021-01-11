Country Singer Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody — Just Two Weeks After Engagement!

Runaway June singer Jennifer Wayne, 38, is a married woman!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Over the weekend, Jennifer, who is the granddaughter of movie icon John Wayne, tied the knot with Austin Moody in an intimate ceremony in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Only 20 of their closest friends and family were in attendance for the “very small” wedding, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Wayne told People magazine, “We are taking COVID very seriously and have requested that all of the guests receive a recent COVID test before attending. We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance."

Wayne battled COVID-19 earlier this year.

As for their “cowboy/cowgirl-themed wedding,” the pair “really wanted to get married on the water.” Moody shared, “Jennifer grew up on the beach, and there's something so calming and healing about the ocean. We are having a boat 'sail off' after we tie the knot."

For her big day, Jennifer wore a “very simple and beautiful” dress by Tyler Minor, while Austin paired a custom jacket by the designer with blue jeans and a Stetson hat.

The couple plan to have a “big party in Nashville” to celebrate their union when the pandemic dies down.

The wedding comes just two weeks after Moody popped the question after just six months of dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While they met five years ago, they didn’t reconnect until last year.

Wayne noted that they are “both so excited to start a life and family together.”