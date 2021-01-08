Surprise! Ryan Guzman & Fiancée Chrysti Ane Secretly Welcome Baby #2

“9-1-1” star Ryan Guzman is a dad again!

On Thursday, Guzman’s fiancée Chrysti Ane gave birth to their second child, a baby girl who they named Genevieve Valentina.

Along with posting a pic of their baby, Guzman wrote on Instagram, “Genevieve Valentina Guzman, Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa.”

Chrysti shared the same pic, saying, “Well world, I think it’s time I make a confession....I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine 😭😂. We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special.”

Ryan and Chrysti are also the parents of son Mateo, who is turning 2 later this month.

Nearly a year ago, Mateo suffered a near-death medical emergency. Guzman shared on Instagram, “Nothing [is] scarier than coming home from work and seeing your fiancée, [Chrysti Ane], rush to your son's room and find out he can barely breathe.”

With his son babbling in the background of the video he posted, Ryan said, “He's wheezing, coughing, giving you your worst nightmare. All I can say is thank you to Station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs. Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period… Thank you to the people at the ER who did an incredible job. So thankful right now to have my little baby boy. Thank you Chrysti, too.”