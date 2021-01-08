Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Welcome First Child — Find Out Her Name!

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder’s bundle of joy is here!

Stassi, 32, and husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Hartford Charlie Rose, on Thursday.

In a statement, the pair told People magazine, “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment. It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl,” they added about their bundle of joy, who weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz.

As for how they came up with Hartford’s middle name, it was in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother.

The news comes just months after Stassi and Beau tied the knot in a secret ceremony. In October, Stassi shared, “Along with posting a wedding video, she wrote on Instagram, “Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”