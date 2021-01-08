Mookie Betts & Brianna Hammonds Engaged After 15 Years of Dating

Instagram

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, 28, and his girlfriend Brianna Hammonds, 26, are getting married!

Betts staged a surprise proposal for his girlfriend in Nashville… and she said “yes.”

The couple has been dating for 15 years, after meeting in middle school. They also have a 2-year-old daughter, Kynlee.

Mookie, whose team just won the World Series in October, told People magazine, “Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers. Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Betts recently received the 2020 LegaCCy Award from CC & Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In foundation, and used the honor to fake a small awards ceremony… that was actually a surprise engagement dinner for Brianna!

As he gave his acceptance speech, he called Hammonds to the stage to thank her. That’s when he popped the question with a radiant cut, 7-carat diamond ring!