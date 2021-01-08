‘ER’ Actor Deezer D Dead at 55

Getty Images

Deezer D aka Dearon Thompson, who had appeared on the ‘90s series “ER,” has died at the age of 55.

TMZ reports Deezer was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home Thursday morning.

While no official cause of death has been determined, Thompson’s brother, Marshawn, told the outlet that the family believes he died of a heart attack.

More than 10 years ago, Thompson underwent a six-hour heart surgery to replace an aorta and fix a leaky valve. He told RadarOnline.com, “I have a heart valve that is leaking and the aorta had expanded to way beyond what it is supposed to be. As soon as the doctor identified what was going on, he put me in here… What I was going through for the last year — that was scary. I’m fearless about the surgery.”

Deezer is best known for his role as nurse Malik McGrath, appearing on nearly 200 episodes on “ER” from 1994-2009. He also appeared in the films “CB4” (1993), “Fear of a Black Hat” (1993), and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997).

He was last seen in the 2017 movie “Crowning Jules,” opposite original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Kristy Swanson.

Aside from acting, Thompson was a motivational speaker, rapper, and fitness trainer.

Days before his death, Deezer posted a training video of one of his fitness clients, writing on Instagram, “My clients Stay ready.”

After the sad news broke, his co-star Terry Wilkerson tweeted, “I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family. Rest Easy my Brother.”

“ER” producer Neal Bear added, “Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER.”