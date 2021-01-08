Celebrity News January 08, 2021
Duran Duran Celebrates David Bowie’s Birthday with Cover of ‘Five Years’
Legendary British band Duran Duran is celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2021!
They’re starting the year off with a tribute to the late David Bowie on his birthday. Duran Duran credits Bowie as a major inspiration, and they released their version of his classic track “Five Years” as part of the Bowie birthday livestream tribute “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day.”
You can listen to the “Five Years” cover here and check out info on the Jan. 8 livestream here.
Duran Duran also announced some 2021 tour dates — with hopefully more to come. Go to www.duranduran.com