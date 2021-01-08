Duran Duran Celebrates David Bowie’s Birthday with Cover of ‘Five Years’

Nefer Suvio

Legendary British band Duran Duran is celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2021!

They’re starting the year off with a tribute to the late David Bowie on his birthday. Duran Duran credits Bowie as a major inspiration, and they released their version of his classic track “Five Years” as part of the Bowie birthday livestream tribute “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day.”

You can listen to the “Five Years” cover here and check out info on the Jan. 8 livestream here.