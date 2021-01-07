Celebrity News January 07, 2021
Video: Police Arrest Suspects Following Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre’s House
While Dr. Dre was recovering in the hospital from a brain aneurysm, four men allegedly tried to break into his home.
TMZ reports security spotted the men and confronted them outside the home. The men took off and security called the authorities.
Cameras were rolling as the police caught up with the men and they were arrested for attempted burglary. Watch.
Law enforcement tells TMZ they believe Dr. Dre’s home was targeted because of reports he was in the hospital.
The music mogul was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on Monday and took to Instagram with a health update on Tuesday.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!“