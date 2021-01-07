Actress Marion Ramsey Dead at 73

Getty Images

“Police Academy” star Marion Ramsey has passed away, reports Deadline. She was 73.

Her team confirmed the news, telling the site that she died at home in L.A. on Thursday. Her cause of death is unknown, but she had reportedly fallen “ill in recent days.”

Ramsey played Officer Laverne Hooks in all six “Police Academy” movies, and was known for her theater work like “Hello, Dolly!” and “Eubie!”