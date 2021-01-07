Celebrity News January 07, 2021
Actress Marion Ramsey Dead at 73
“Police Academy” star Marion Ramsey has passed away, reports Deadline. She was 73.
Her team confirmed the news, telling the site that she died at home in L.A. on Thursday. Her cause of death is unknown, but she had reportedly fallen “ill in recent days.”
Ramsey played Officer Laverne Hooks in all six “Police Academy” movies, and was known for her theater work like “Hello, Dolly!” and “Eubie!”
Marion appeared in many TV shows and films, and was also a successful voice actress with roles in “The Addams Family” cartoon, “Robot Chicken” and others.