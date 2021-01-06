Report: Katie Couric to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Getty

Katie Couric will reportedly step in as a “Jeopardy!” guest host after Alex Trebek’s final episodes air this week.

The show had previously announced a plan to have a series of interim hosts helm the show following Trebek’s death at 80 on November 8.

Now, sources tell The L.A. Times that Katie will be among those to host, and that her stint will last one week.

Ken Jennings, a “Jeopardy!” legend with 74 consecutive wins, will be the first to step in, starting the week of January 11. Jennings was also crowned the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” winner earlier this year during a prime-time special.

In November, Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement, “Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’ and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Earlier, Richards opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about Alex’s passing, and who might fill his shoes.

Mike said, “He did want the show to go on. He was very clear about that.” He added, “When you have a legend like that, you don’t try to fill the shoes. You put someone in that honors their legacy.”