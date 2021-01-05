More Details on Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Budding Romance

Getty Images

“Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars Olivia Wilde, 36, and Harry Styles, 26, have everyone talking about their romance!

Over the weekend, Olivia and Harry sparked dating rumors after holding hands at his manager’s wedding in Montecito, California.

According to Us Weekly, Harry referred to Olivia as his “girlfriend” at the wedding, where he served as an officiant.

Fueling more rumors, they were photographed arriving back at his Los Angeles home following the wedding.

MEGA

A source opened up on how Harry and Olivia’s relationship evolved, telling People magazine, “What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic. Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

In early November, Harry was seen chatting with Olivia outside her trailer.

Backgrid

The insider noted that they’ve been dating for “a few weeks.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Page Six reports Harry and Olivia were able to keep their romance quiet thanks to James Corden, who reportedly allowed them to stay at his Palm Springs home.

A source said, “Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.”

“This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new. Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules,” the source revealed.

According to the insider, their 10-year age gap isn’t affecting the relationship. They said, “Harry doesn’t give a f**k about that sort of thing. They seem really happy together.”

In September, it was announced that Styles had replaced Shia LaBeouf on “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Wilde is starring in and directing.