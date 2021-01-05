‘Harry Potter’ Actress Jessie Cave’s Infant Son Is Hospitalized with COVID-19

Instagram

Jessie Cave’s baby boy Tenn has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The “Harry Potter” actress, known for playing Lavender Brown, is in the UK, where the country just went into another lockdown to battle a new strain of COVID-19 believed to be more far more easily transmissible.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessie shared a photo from a hospital room that included a video screen of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Tenn in the background.

The 33-year-old wrote, "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

Cave and her husband Alfie Brown welcomed Tenn, their third child, in October, and he was placed in the neonatal unit at the time.