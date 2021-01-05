Celebrity News January 05, 2021
‘Harry Potter’ Actress Jessie Cave’s Infant Son Is Hospitalized with COVID-19
Jessie Cave’s baby boy Tenn has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The “Harry Potter” actress, known for playing Lavender Brown, is in the UK, where the country just went into another lockdown to battle a new strain of COVID-19 believed to be more far more easily transmissible.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Jessie shared a photo from a hospital room that included a video screen of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Tenn in the background.
The 33-year-old wrote, "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”
Cave and her husband Alfie Brown welcomed Tenn, their third child, in October, and he was placed in the neonatal unit at the time.
She wrote on Tuesday, “Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors… please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams 😣😣😣😣😣.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”