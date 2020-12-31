Dawn Wells Wishes Fans a Happy 2021 in Final Video Message

Splash News

Dawn Wells, known to millions as wholesome Mary Ann on the '60s series "Gilligan's Island," died early Wednesday of COVID-19... but she is still offering a sweet message to ring in 2021.

How?

It turns out that the Christmas Eve video she had posted, along with a New Year's Eve wish posted after her death, were shot in advance, back in October.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, Dawn's bereaved manager wrote, "Christmas Eve, Dawn connected with fans on facebook. She shared a previously recorded greeting and enjoyed the distraction of her facebook family from her own current situation."

The words seemed to suggest Wells was already quite sick by the time she posted the video, less than six days before her death.

"She is always the one to spread cheer and positivity and never dwell on her own aches and pains," the message continued. "Keep her in your heart! Let all that she represents live inside you and keep her positive light alive! On NYE, I was scheduled to call her. She was going to post the attached video (Previously recorded in October along with other messages) and talk with people online before watching the countdown that evening on TV."

In the short message, Wells, sipping what appears to be champagne, says, "Happy 2021! Happy New Year! Cheers! Be safe."

Her manager wrote movingly of his late client, calling her "someone so uniquely special that has touched my life in a way only Dawn Wells could."

"Everyone around the world was uniquely touched by her," he went on. "Whether you spoke to her in person, received and email or call, or escaped your harsh reality through a Gilligan’s Island episode, It is great knowing each person has had their own personal relationship with Dawn. That was her gift. She gave of herself. How you felt when you saw or heard her, is her gift to you. She only wanted the best for people and instill happiness in their lives. What is that good feeling we get when we think of her? How can we honor her life through actions in our own lives? Please do honor her. Let her live inside you. Allow yourself to be changed for the better and in part that goodness upon others."

Wells was remembered by many of her peers on social media, including "The Brady Bunch" star Barry Williams, who tweeted, "Dawn Wells, loved by everyone. Upon her passing, many have shared their experiences with her. Our paths crossed several times and my favorite was acting and singing together in Gilligan’s Island the Musical. As Thurston Howell III she will forever remain my 'Lovey'. Rest in peace."