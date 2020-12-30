Is Chris Harrison Leaving the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise? Why Fans Are Speculating

Chris Harrison has been hosting “The Bachelor” for nearly 20 years… but is he about to walk away from the ABC hit?

Exit rumors started swirling after it was reported that Harrison was moving to Texas.

While he is reportedly building a home in the Barton Creek area, he is not leaving the franchise, according to TMZ.

Production sources from “The Bachelor” told the outlet that he’s relocating due to a partnership deal with a local brewery. He’ll still be commuting to shoot “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” in Los Angeles.

Fans also speculated that Harrison was exiting when JoJo Fletcher stepped in as host for two weeks while he dropped his son Joshua at college. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison was required to quarantine for two weeks before his return to the show.

Chris posted a pic on Instagram, writing, “Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the time, JoJo told Us Weekly, “I just went in there and tried to make them proud and not ruin ‘The Bachelorette.’… I was never going to go in there and try to be Chris. I was going to try and help him out. And you know, do as best as I can. But I was definitely nervous. I don’t know why, like, Chris is the greatest of all time. So, yeah, it was stressful, but a lot of fun.”

Harrison has not commented on the rumors.

Harrison recently spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” starring Matt James.

Matt’s journey at love airs next month on ABC. Chris teased, “I can tell you this… Matt will start and finish his own season… It's a very different season…”