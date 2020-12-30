Dawn Wells, 'Gilligan's Island's' Girl Next Door Mary Ann, Dead of COVID-19 at 82

Getty Images

Dawn Wells, who became iconic as all-American Mary Ann on the frothy sitcom "Gilligan's Island" in the '60s, died Wednesday morning in L.A. at 82, THR reports.

The cause of death was COVID-19. A press release stated she had died "peacefully" and had experienced "no pain."

With Wells' passing, only Tina Louise, who embodied her character's pop cultural opposite in the form of glamorous movie star Ginger, survives from the show, which has been on TV continuously via reruns from its inception.

Born October 18, 1938, in Reno, Nevada, Wells was a Miss America contestant in 1959, leading to a string of TV appearances on such shows as "The Roaring '20s," "Maverick," and "77 Sunset Strip" (all 1961).

In 1964, she reportedly beat out 350 other actresses for the role of Mary Ann Summers on the "Gilligan's Island" pilot. She played the prototypical girl next door who, along with several other stock types, found herself marooned on a desert island — and stuck in an endless loop of farcical misadventures.

She was the author of the 2014 book "What Would Mary Ann Do?" in which she reflected, "Every character on 'Gilligan's Island' was given a broad 'stock' comedy role to fill — captain, mate, wealthy man, wealthy wife, professor, movie star — except me. She was given a name and location — Kansas farm girl. I had to fill in the blanks. So, from the get-go, the Mary Ann character was different. She wasn't a Hollywood creation. She was molded by me, from me."

No one connected to the pilot expected it to get picked up, let alone to become a hit series, yet it did, and Mary Ann's trademark gingham dress and racy short-shorts have since found their way into the Hollywood Museum.

Wells assessed the show, in a 2008 Television Academy interview, as "very different" from the usual family sitcoms at the time. She also quoted its creator, Sherwood Schwartz, telling her at the time, "'You're never gonna get a dime in reruns — we're never gonna go into reruns! Because the first year's in black-and-white, so don't expect any reruns." The show's longevity did not translate to financial success for any of the actors; Wells said in 2016 that she made $750 per episode; residuals were extremely limited at the time.

A target for TV critics, the series ran from 1964-1967, ending unceremoniously — "We never had a chance to say goodbye to each other! We were all on vacation when we got canceled."

Through the power of reruns, it became one of the most successful shows of all time, later spawning the TV movies "Rescue from Gilligan's Island" (1978), which humorously addressed all the events and trends the castaways had missed while away for 15 years instead of the promised three-hour tour, as well as "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island" (1979), and "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" (1981).

Wells also voiced Mary Ann (and Ginger!) on the animated series "Gilligan's Planet" (1982) and reprised her on "ALF" (1987), "Baywatch" (1992), "Herman's Head" (1993), and "Meego" (1997), as well as in the film "Lover's Knot" (1995).

She and the show's surviving cast members made a memorable appearance on "Roseanne" in 1995, on which Wells played a version of Sara Gilbert's character Darlene.

It wasn't all about Mary Ann for Wells, who starred in dozens of plays, was an executive producer on the fishing series "Dawn Wells: Reel Adventures" (1997), and worked with the Elephant Sanctuary on behalf of endangered African and Asian elephants. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Elephant Sanctuary or to the Shambala Preserve.

In spite of her plucky, fan-friendly spirit, the eternally youthful actor had endured hard times toward the end of her life, going public in 2018 over her inability to pay medical bills following a fall. She was shocked to receive over $200,000 via a GoFundMe page launched by loyal fans.

Grateful for the outpouring of support, she confessed to Fox News that in discussing her misfortune with the friend who had started the GoFundMe, she'd asked him, "Where did the time go?’ I don’t know how this happened. I thought I was taking all the proper steps to ensure my golden years. Now, here I am, no family, no husband, no kids and no money."

She is survived by her stepsister Weslee Wells.

Splash News