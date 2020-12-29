Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Split

Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn, 36, and hockey player P.K. Subban, 31, have called off their engagement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, the couple broke the sad news on their Instagram accounts. Along with a pic, Vonn wrote, “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal.

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately,” Lindsey continued. “We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

P.K. shared the same photo, adding, “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

Lindsey hasn’t posted about P.K. since October, but he posted a pic of her earlier this month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple were forced to postpone their summer wedding, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Vonn told "Extra's" Jenn Lahmers that she had "no idea" when they would get married. She explained, "His family lives in Canada, my sister lives in Italy with her husband, there's so many moving parts. With COVID, we can't plan anything, so we're just going to wait until everything settles down and figure out when that happens."

The split comes over a year after Subban popped the question to Vonn.

After the engagement, the pair spoke with “Extra” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where Vonn flashed her unique emerald engagement ring.

At the time, the two were confident about their relationship and not concerned about living their life in the public eye. Lindsey shared, “We just kind of live our lives and we share what we can and what we want to, but we never change. Our number one priority is being the best we can be.”

P.K. pointed out, “We got engaged a week before we announced it, gave our family and friends time to enjoy it.”

He emphasized, “We’re not together for any other reason than we are in love.”