Cold and Flu Season Tips with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Kleenex®

Help protect your skin from dryness and irritation this cold and flu season with Kleenex® Soothing Lotion™ tissues. It’s important to remember to wash your hands and to always cover your cough or sneeze, and since viruses spread through droplets from our nose or mouth, using a Kleenex® brand facial tissue made with three layers will help protect your hands even further.

A recent survey revealed 65 percent of Americans are concerned about the upcoming cold and flu season, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the cold and flu season typically peaks between December and February, with activity lasting until May.

From Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” Dr. Contessa Metcalfe caught up with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers to give some wellness pointers on how you can protect yourself this cold and flu season. Take a look!