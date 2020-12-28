The Highly Anticipated Movies of 2021

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Comscore’s Paul DerGarabedian, who is breaking down the most highly anticipated movies of 2021!

Paul shared his take on “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Black Widow,” “Fast & Furious 9,” “West Side Story,” “Death on the Nile,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “The Eternals,” “The Little Things,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “The Matrix 4,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Coming 2 America,” “Morbius,” and “Spider-Man 3.”

DerGarabedian also discussed how theaters have been affected drastically by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed the release date of countless movies. He said, “It’s going to take two things for people to get back into movie theaters, #1 is safety and health. I think people have to feel safe and secure going into any communal brick-and-mortar venue. On top of that, you have to have brand-new, appealing movies… you need consumer confidence.”

He noted that it “would take some time” for people to return to movie theaters, even with the release of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the obstacles, Paul expressed major confidence that movie theaters would return with a vengeance, saying, “The movie-theater business has taken on all kinds of challenges over the decades and has come out on top.”

Paul also weighed in on the effect of streaming on filmgoers in the future.