Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Second Daughter, Explain Her Unique Name

Getty

"Avengers" star Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn had an extra-special Christmas present this year — their second child came into the world on December 25!

EOnline reports that Kathryn gave birth several days late, announcing the arrival on December 27 via Instagram.

"❤️Baby Chapel❤️ Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel...Chapel Grace Brolin," she wrote alongside an adorable portrait of their newborn daughter.

Josh, 52, explained the name on Instagram, writing, "🎄Chapel Grace🎄

Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

The post was accompanied by a sweet photo of Chapel snoozing in front of some Christmas lights.

Boyd, 33, had previously confirmed she was expecting in July, writing on Instagram, "The Brolin’s are a growin’ !! Our little December babe is on the way.... 🌱"

The two are already the parents of 2-year-old Westlyn Reign Brolin, nicknamed Bean. Josh is the father of adult children Eden and Trevor with first wife Alice Adair. He never had children with second wife Diane Lane.