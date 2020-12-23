Win It! A Year Supply of Blue Diamond Almonds

With recipes and ideas that are easy, fun, and surprisingly craveable, Blue Diamond Almonds are the perfect healthy and delicious go-to snack.

In the spirit of giving, Blue Diamond Almonds is giving a year supply of almonds to one lucky winner.

To find new flavorful ways to holiday, go to BlueDiamond.com for inspiring recipes and head to your local Walmart and Walmart.com to shop!

Enter below for a chance to satisfy your cravings all year long with a year supply of Blue Diamond Almonds!