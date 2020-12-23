Pregnant Krystal Nielson: ‘My Belly Has Officially Popped’

Instagram

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Krystal Nielson is showing off her baby bump at 23 weeks pregnant!

The reality star shared the cute pics on Instagram, writing, “I think my belly has OFFICIALLY popped! 😂This little angel has been moving like crazy this week! Miles and I even saw her kick through my SHIRT!!! That is some serious strength for only weighing just over 1 lb!!🤩😳”"

Nielson shared another photo from the series on an account she set up for her unborn daughter. Pretending to be the baby girl, she wrote, “Hey from the Womb! 👋 Today I’m officially 23 weeks and have reached a milestone on my development! I am officially 11 inches tall and weigh just over 1 lb!! Mom and Dad SAW me kick the other night while watching The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix 🎅🏻 (mom LOVED IT, FYI). This week I’m the size of a grapefruit but Mom wants to know if that’s for an organic fruit, gmo or homegrown bc all fruits are different sizes! 😆 Today also marks Mom’s 6th month of pregnancy which means we have just 3 months to go!! Can’t wait to meet you all soon!!👼💫✨”



She ended with “Ps- I think my Dad is the BEST photographer and catches my angles so well! 📸 What do you think??”

Last month, Nielson announced that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

In a YouTube video, she shared, “The best things in life happen unexpectedly. The best stories began with, 'And then all of the sudden.' The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

During the video, Krystal showed her Clearblue pregnancy test, which revealed a positive result.

Crying, Nielson shared, “I have a baby inside me. Oh, my God.”

Nielson went public with their relationship in October, posting a kissing pic.