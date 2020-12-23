Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Elena Spotted Kissing ‘DWTS’ Alum After Filing for Divorce

Backgrid

Just one day after filing for divorce, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko’s wife Elena Samodanova was spotted kissing another dancer in Mexico.

Backgrid

Her new man is reportedly Vlad Kvartin, a former pro on the Russian edition of “Dancing with the Stars,” and a past contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Getty Images

Samodanova, 36, looked sexy in a black one-piece bathing suit and red cover-up, while Vlad, 25, kept it casual in shorts, a button-up shirt, and fedora.

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared Gleb had moved on with “Make It or Break It” alum Cassie Scerbo. The pair were also spotted vacationing together in Mexico, along with his celebrity dance partner Chrishell Stause and her “DWTS” pro boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

Gleb and Elena publicly split in November. TMZ reports she filed for divorce in L.A. Tuesday.