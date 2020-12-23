Does ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Have a Wedding Date? Plus: Would She Join ‘DWTS’?

ABC

“The Bachelorette” couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are engaged!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the lovebirds this morning after last night’s final rose ceremony. Tayshia was giddy showing off her ring, a 3.25-carat emerald-cut Neil Lane sparkler.

The reality star revealed how their relationship will work since she lives in Orange County and Zac is in New York. “We’re going to do a little bicoastal action,” she said. “I’ll still be here in Orange County, I’ll be in New York a little bit. We are just going to have fun, enjoy this engaged life and see where the fun brings us.”

When will they tie the knot? Tayshia said, “We don't have a date as of yet, so we'll let you know when that happens.” When Billy suggested waiting until after the pandemic so everyone can attend vaccinated without masks, Adams nodded, saying, “I think we agree with that — we’re with ya.”

Reflecting on the season, with multiple guys’ feelings in the mix, Tayshia says she now has closure. “I really trust myself and when I make a decision… to send someone home for them to leave, I stand by that. I’m confident in that, feel like I got all the closure I needed. I’m super happy and don’t need anything else.”

Zac added, “What I can tell you is that there was a lot of really good guys there. My mindset the entire time was I had to trust Tayshia to do what we had to do to get us to where we need to get to… We’ve had some conversations that were really helpful. I’m confident in our love for each other.”

Tayshia also revealed when she knew Zac was the one, “It wasn’t until Zac really met my family… The interaction with them, that solidified everything, was the push I needed to make my decision.”

The bi-racial couple is having conversations about our world today. Zac said, “Tayshia is biracial — African American and Mexican. We’ve had conversations about that, with me being a white kid that grew up in South Jersey… It’s been really helpful and I learned a lot and I am excited to be on this journey with her, this path with her. The world right now is a little funky, but we’re going to walk through it together.”