‘AGT’ Winner Grace VanderWaal Is All Grown Up with a Dramatic New Look

Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal shot to fame at just 12 years old as the “America’s Got Talent” winner in 2016.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, she’s all grown up with a whole new look at 16. The singer traded her signature bob haircut for a buzzcut!

Instagram

She’s also been showing off some dramatic makeup looks on TikTok, and even getting a little risqué with her fashion and song choices. Check out her TikTok page!