Celebrity News December 23, 2020
‘AGT’ Winner Grace VanderWaal Is All Grown Up with a Dramatic New Look
Grace VanderWaal shot to fame at just 12 years old as the “America’s Got Talent” winner in 2016.
Now, she’s all grown up with a whole new look at 16. The singer traded her signature bob haircut for a buzzcut!
She’s also been showing off some dramatic makeup looks on TikTok, and even getting a little risqué with her fashion and song choices. Check out her TikTok page!
Grace has continued to make music over the years, including the 2017 album “Just the Beginning.” She also starred in the Disney+ musical movie “Stargirl” earlier this year.