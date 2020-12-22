The New Kurt & Goldie? Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Might Not Get Married After All

Getty Images

They canceled their wedding in Italy, and now Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are thinking about not tying the knot at all!

Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” host Andy Cohen asked J.Lo if she would ever consider following in the footsteps of longtime couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for decades but never said “I do.” Lopez’s surprising answer was yes!

"We’ve talked about that, for sure," she revealed. "I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?"

Looking back at their canceled nuptials, she said, "It was really sad, because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world [for COVID-19]. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.'"

She went on, “We canceled it, and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago, but nope, it still wasn’t the right time.”

Lopez explained, "You just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.' But the same thing with, like, the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, 'Do you have to, should we?' It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know? There’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens."