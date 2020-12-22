The ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Just Dropped!

Amazon Prime

The “Coming 2 America” trailer is finally here!

The sequel stars Eddie Murphy as Akeem and Arsenio Hall as Semmi as they head back to America. Just like in the 1988 original, the actors will be playing multiple roles.

In the trailer, King Jaffe (James Earl Jones), who is on his deathbed, tells Akeem, "Now you will be king, but the throne has passed to a male heir. Akeem, it appears you have a son. He must be found."

Cue Akeem wrangling the royal jet for a trip to NYC… over Semmi’s protests.

Shari Headley and Garcelle Beauvais are also returning for the comedy, joined by new castmates Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor and Jermaine Fowler.