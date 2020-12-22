Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Reunite After 9 Months Apart Due to Pandemic

Getty

Together again! Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are finally on the same continent after quarantining apart for nine months.

A video surfaced from earlier this month, showing the couple together and thanking frontline workers in Johnny’s hometown of Derry, Ireland.

Cox says, "We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year,” while the Snow Patrol musician adds, "Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it's so appreciated. And I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020 @mor_rath

In October, she told “The Vinyl Supper” podcast that she hadn’t seen Johnny in months. "Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down — or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney had previously told Ellen DeGeneres in May, "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine… I have not seen him in so long," she said, besides "FaceTime."

She went on, "But now it's like, ‘Oh, my God, I just miss his physical touch — just all of it.’”