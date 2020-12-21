The Perfect Book for a Clutter-Free 2021

Looking to clear your heart, mind, and home in 2021? Check out “Release: Create a Clutter Free and Soul Driven Life.”

The new book by Peggy Fitzsimmons is helping people clear out their environment while also focusing on “mental, emotional, energetic, and relationship clutter.”

She explains in the introduction, “Everything we hold onto carries weight. It might be mental weight, like the weight of jealous thoughts; or physical weight, like the weight of the old set of encyclopedias in the basement; or emotional weight, like the weight of conflict with a family member. Everything we hold onto has a cost.”

Fitzsimmons goes on to explain, “My goal is to offer support to help you answer the question: ‘My stuff or my soul?’ and to provide practical tools for your journey.”

She insists, “Stay light as you read, play with the information, and see what miracles happen on the road ahead.”