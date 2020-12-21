Rachel Zoe Gives Update on Son Sky, 9, Who Fell Off Ski Lift at 40 Feet

Getty

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe is updating fans on her son Skyler, 9, after he fell from a ski lift over the weekend.

Zoe and Sky took to Instagram stories to tell fans that he is sore but OK after falling 40 feet from the lift at an unnamed ski resort.

Sharing a photo of Sky, her eldest son with husband Rodger Berman, in the hospital, Rachel wrote, “I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute… this is Sky yesterday in the ER.”

She went on to write, “Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle Sky is safe and OK.”

Rachel went on to share what happened, “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

She added, “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life…”

She even shot a little video of Sky saying, “Hi everyone. I’m OK, just sore. To show you that I’m OK, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine. It’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”

Rachel later posted, “@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing. Truth be told Sky was more brave then [sic] either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice ... hug your babies extra from us today.”