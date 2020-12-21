Madonna, 62, Bares Her Hip Scar and Cupping Marks in Underwear Selfie

Instagram

Madonna stripped down to a sports bra and underwear for mirror selfies on Instagram Stories, revealing her hip scar and cupping marks.

The 62-year-old hasn’t confirmed rumors of hip surgery, but did include the hashtags #recovery, #cupping and #beautifulscar. She also wrote recently of her joy at being “able to walk again.”

Instagram

In the pics, the “Vogue” singer dons pink hair and flat abs, her legs covered in cupping marks.

Fans may recall Madonna first shared a hip scar pic back in November with the caption, “Madame ❌ is a survivor #newmoon #miracles.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For those unfamiliar, cupping has been popular among celebs for years. A Mayo Clinic article sheds light on what it is, explaining, “Cupping therapy involves heating the air inside a glass cup, which removes some of the air from the cup. The cup is then quickly placed on the skin, and the resulting vacuum pulls the skin partially into the cup, causing a bruise.”