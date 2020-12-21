‘Here We Go Again’: Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Expecting Baby #2!

Getty Images

There is another Bachelor Nation baby on the way! Arie Luyendyk Jr., 39, and Lauren Burnham, 29, are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the news on Sunday with a precious video and help from their 19-month-old daughter Alessi. The video features sweet family moments, Alessi in a big sister shirt, and Lauren’s baby bump reveal.

Lauren, who suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, wrote in the caption, “It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months... right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Arie shared the news, too, posting an Instagram photo of the family holding up the sign: “Big Sister July 2021.” He shared another cute pic of Alessi holding up the same sign.

The former Bachelor wrote in the caption, “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!”

Lauren followed up with a cute Instagram Story of her bare baby bump. In the video, Alessi tries to touch her belly and Lauren says, “You touching me belly button?”

She wrote, “Here we go again. #12 weeks.”