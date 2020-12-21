‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Gives Update After Hand Was Impaled

The “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro is on the mend!

Buddy’s hand was impaled in September after he attempted to fix the pinsetter in his home bowling alley, a task that went horribly wrong. Valastro gave “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers an update on how he is doing today.

Showing off his hand, no longer in a cast or bandage, he said he’s “getting some movement back,” adding, “I don’t have all my dexterity or my strength, but essentially a metal rod went right through the palm of my hand and it was pretty thick. The fact that I can still do this” — he opened and closed his hand — “I feel like a lucky guy.”

You can see the mark where his hand was impaled, and Valastro explained, “That’s where the hole was." Pointing to his middle and ring finger, he continued, "These two fingers here, it is totally numb, these two fingers, on the outside it is, but on the inside it is numb. We damaged some nerves.”

He told Jenn of the freak accident, “It was one of those things you never seen coming.”

His kids cut his hand out of the machine. The reality star said it was “not only traumatic, they were so brave… That first week that I was kind of in the hospital and stuff, they were really nervous. When I came home and reassured them… I thought they needed therapy. It was really a traumatic, traumatic thing.”

It was hard on him, too, he explained. “I was so mad at myself for the first two weeks… I had to get back to work, ‘cause if I didn’t get back to work, I would drive myself crazy… I have been working hard and I have been working good. Every week I am able to do more things.”

He is going through intense occupational therapy four to five times a week and he still may need more surgeries down the road.

Jenn asked if he will ever try to re-set the pins again. He insisted,, “I’m never going to go do it myself. I am determined to bowl a strike.”

Focusing on work now, his bakery business is still doing well despite COVID. “Last night me and my kids slept at my bakery. We have been so busy… the bakeries are slow, but we have a lot of online shipping… We are going to ship out 12,000-15,000 deliveries today.”