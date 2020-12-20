Celebrity News December 20, 2020
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Engaged!
Ariana Grande is ready to take the next step with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and as for timing, how about, "forever n then some"?
On Sunday, the superstar singer announced her engagement to the luxury realtor with a series of Instagram snaps showing the couple snuggling and showing Ariana flashing a unique engagement ring — a big diamond with a pearl.
The "7 Rings" hitmaker went public with Gomez in June, also via Instagram. They have reportedly dated for just nine months.
Grande had previously been engaged to "SNL" comic Pete Davidson from June-October 2018, and had a high-profile relationship with the late Mac Miller.
According to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez "holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig's Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood's Case Study #16. Along with Mr. Kirman, Dalton also represents the only Oscar Niemeyer House in North America and many other notable works by architects such as Neutra, Lautner, A. Quincy Jones, etc."
The two had been quarantining together at the time their relationship first sparked rumors. Grande shared a huggy-kissy video of herself with Gomez in August, wishing him a happy birthday with the caption, "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u."