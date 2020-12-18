Instagram Official! See Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s Mushy Birthday Post for Katie Holmes

After sparking romance rumors with lots of PDA, Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes just confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post.

For her 42nd birthday, Emilio shared a playful black-and-white picture of the pair and a sweet post. He wrote, "The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

She shared the post in her Instagram Stories, and replied in his comments, “Thank you so much my Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u too!!!!!”