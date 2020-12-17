Holiday Messes? How to Clean Linens and Remove Wine Stains with the Power of OxiClean™

The holidays are here, and even a virtual dinner with family means food, wine… and messes.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Anthony Sullivan, the OxiClean™ Guy, to find out how to get your linens ready for the holidays and what to do about wine stains.

If your linens still have last year’s stains, OxiClean™ is your answer. Work your magic and just “add a scoop to hot water, take your linens and let them soak.” Sullivan added, “It’ll get rid of those food stains, so they go in dirty and come out clean!”

What about wine stains? Anthony has a trick for those, too! “Red wine has met its match when it comes to OxiClean™. Here's how you want to use it: Make a solution, use hot water, take your rag and watch this, lay it down and just blot and dab, blot and dab. Let OxiClean™ go to work and right before your eyes, those stains will magically disappear.”

Make sure you’re ready to take on the tough stains this season with OxiClean™ Versaile Stain Remover. It safely removes dirt and grime with an oxygen-based water-activated formula, and is chlorine-free and color-safe. Pick it up in Regular, or the scent-and-dye-free Free option.

It’s easy to make a solution to pretreat stains, or simply presoak clothing and fabrics. OxiClean™ can also be added to our High Efficiency and non-HE washing machines to get clothes and linens extra clean.