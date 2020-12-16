Tom Cruise Goes on Epic Rant After ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew Member Violates COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Backgrid

Superstar Tom Cruise is doing everything in his power to keep it safe on the set of his movie “Mission: Impossible 7.”

In audio obtained by The Sun UK, Cruise allegedly expressed his anger after a crew member violated COVID-19 protocols by standing too close to another crew member.

Cruise yelled, “I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired. If I see you do it again, you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it — that's it, and you, too, and you, too.”

“We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing," Cruise told the crew. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you m*therf**kers. I don't ever want to see it again!"

“Mission: Impossible 7” has been plagued by several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to several media outlets, 12 members on the set tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

Tom put the focus on the people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, which has halted production of countless projects since March. He screamed, “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night — the future of this f**king industry!"

There have been rumors that Cruise even paid over $600,000 for a ship on which the cast and crew could isolate during production of the movie.

A source told The Sun UK, “Tom has taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running.”

“Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a meter away from each other,” the insider added. “It isn’t known whether he saw those guys breaking the rules before, or whether this was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Cruise has not commented on the audio.