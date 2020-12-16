‘MAFS’ Stars Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd Welcome Baby Boy

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s a boy! “Married at First Sight” couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd just welcomed their second child.

Bergman shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “We are so excited to announce that Bobby lV is here!! He is the sweetest baby ever and we are so happy to finally be a family of four!” See his pic!

Dodd also shared a pic of his newborn, who was holding up four fingers. Dodd wrote, "My guy!! Came out throwin' up the four!"

Danielle and Bobby announced they were expecting in June with help from daughter Olivia, who turns 2 in February.

“It’s official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!” Bergman shared alongside a photo of her daughter wearing a “Big Sis” shirt and standing next to an ultrasound.

In August, Danielle revealed they were having a boy, writing, “We are SO excited to finally announce our baby BOY! 💙 We found out by blood test TWO months ago and it has been basically eating us alive not being able to share the news with everyone! Bobby and I couldn’t be happier and cannot wait to see Olivia as a big sister to this little man! Now bring on all the blue things!”