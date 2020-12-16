Lana Del Rey & Clayton Johnson Spark Engagement Rumors

Could Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson be engaged?

Fans couldn’t help but notice the singer wearing a ring on that finger during a performance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” She's also wearing it in the below Instagram pic!

Instagram

Now, a source confirms to People that the couple is engaged after meeting on a dating app. So far, Del Rey’s team has not commented on the story.

This isn’t the first time fans noticed Lana wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. When Lana and Clayton posed in “Wizard of Oz” costumes for Halloween, the “Summertime” singer was also wearing some bling. See the pic here.

The pair have been linked publicly since August when they started following each other on Instagram. In March, news broke that Lana and her boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin had split up.