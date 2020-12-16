Katharine McPhee Posts First Baby Bump Selfie!

She’s having a baby! Katharine McPhee, 36, just confirmed her pregnancy with a beautiful bump photo.

The mirror selfie features Katharine cradling her bump while wearing a gorgeous blue coat, styled off the shoulder.

The photo comes amid reports she’s expecting a baby with husband David Foster, 70.

The couple went public with their relationship at the 2018 Met Gala, and got engaged later that year. The stars wed in London in June 2019.