Jenny McCarthy Mourns Loss of Dog, Talks ‘Masked Singer’ Finale, and More

Jenny McCarthy is getting ready for the big finale of “The Masked Singer” tonight on FOX!

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson caught up with Jenny today, who said she is happy her family is “healthy,” but revealed she’s mourning the loss of her dog. “My dog just passed… That was one of the hardest things I had to go through this year. She was like a daughter to me.”

On a lighter note, the top three “Masked Singer” contestants will be revealed, along with the winner, during a two-hour season finale. The Mushroom, The Crocodile and The Sun are all in the running.

McCarthy broke it down for Nate, saying, “Crocodile… He came out right away and I was like, ‘Is this my husband?’” referring to New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg.

She said of Crocodile, “He definitely had that boy band vibe… I definitely have a thing for that style, so I am cheering for him… Mushroom, the voice is absolutely stunning, the range, I want to fall in love, I want to make love… I want a station of just The Mushroom all day long… The Sun can bring you to your knees, can make you cry. My heart opened up listening to The Sun each week.”

Jenny added, “It’s anyone’s game… Between Mushroom and Sun, there is one in there I want to follow for the rest of my life.”

So would Jenny’s husband Donnie, or even his famous brother Mark Wahlberg, ever make an appearance on the show? “You never know. I am sure both of those are a possibility,” she said. “I think Donnie, the only thing that is really stopping him is ‘Blue Bloods,’ his series he shoots on the East Coast. I guarantee before ‘Masked Singer’ goes to bed someday, in 20 years, you will see Donnie Wahlberg on the show. You just have to wait for the right season.”