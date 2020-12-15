Win It! A Self-Care Gift Bag

This is 2020, so what do we want under the tree? Lots of self-care!

Style expert Brittney Levine has the pampering presents we can’t wait to give and receive. Watch the video to learn more!

If you’re ready to treat yourself, be sure to enter our self-care giveaway below!

Five winners will receive:

Cooluli’s Mini Fridge for keeping your beauty products at the perfect temperature.

ReFa Caxa M1 Face Roller engineered to help relieve puffiness, deep lines, and wrinkles.

Hum Nutrition’s Dream Team Gift Set to improve your skin tone overnight.

Baublebar Jewelry accessory for getting fun and festive this holiday season.