Alfonso Ribeiro Has the Perfect Gift for Your Holiday Wish List… the LG WashTower™

Alfonso Ribeiro recently reunited with the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and he’s always bringing the laughs with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Now, the star is dishing on the perfect gift for your holiday wish list… the LG WashTower™.

“Extra’s’ Rachel Lindsay caught up with Alfonso, who revealed why the LG WashTower™ would be great for her new place in L.A.

“It’s a single-unit washer and dryer. It frees up plenty of floor space and you can slide it right into any laundry room,” Ribeiro explained.

Lindsay told him, “This is going to be on my wish list now. I hope my husband is paying attention to this!” Alfonso replied, “We’re going to send him this clip so we make sure he knows what to get you.”

This innovative single-unit laundry solution has the built-in intelligence and sensors that take the guesswork out of cleaning. LG WashTower can actually sense the fabric texture and load size and then automatically select the right wash cycle for you, then it tells the dryer how to dry it! LG’s exclusive Center Control™ panel is conveniently positioned in the middle of the unit, displays both washer and dryer controls, and puts everything in reach.

That’s not all! It tackles ultra-large loads while taking up half the floor space. It even fits a king-size comforter! It is a first-of-its-kind design, and only LG has it.